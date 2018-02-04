The video will start in 8 Cancel

Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire which broke out at an industrial estate in West Drayton .

The blaze damaged a car workshop and resulted in the closure of Trout Road and the High Street in Yiewsley on on Saturday (February 3).

Some resident were asked to leave their homes, while nearby Aldi on the High Street was temporarily closed to customers.

Witnesses said they saw a "big ball of black smoke" from the blaze, which broke out at a car workshop unit.

In total, London Fire Brigade (LFB) sent 10 engines and 72 firefighters to the scene.

The brigade received its first 999 call at 11.36am and said it took 36 in total.

The fire was contained to the car workshop and under control just before 4.30pm, but crews remained at the scene into the evening.

Station Manager Shaun Coltress said: “Crews worked hard to bring the fire under control .

"The fire was contained to the unit of origin but firefighters are likely to remain at the scene into this evening.”

One young mum who had been asked to leave her home in Caxton House, Trout Road, said a liaison officer from Hillingdon Council was at nearby Yiewsley Library offering help and support.

Among the crews to attend were those from Hillingdon, Hayes, Heathrow, Southall and Feltham.

LFB say the cause of the fire is under investigation.

