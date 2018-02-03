The video will start in 8 Cancel

Footage from the scene of a single-storey workshop fire shows a massive plume of smoke in the skies above West Drayton .

Around 70 firefighters and 15 fire engines were sent to tackle the blaze on Saturday (February 3).

London Fire Brigade (LBF) said it received more than 30 calls from concerned members of the public, the first of which was made at 11.36am.

A spokesman for LBF said 75% of the workshop in the Kirby industrial estate was alight and added that the fire was ongoing.

Ethan Pearce, 15, said: "I was walking into Iceland in Yiewsley and saw a huge black cloud rising from what looks to be like an industrial estate, there were at least four fire engines along Trout Road which is blocked off by police.

Lukasz Chmura, a resident who lives nearby, said: "I saw lots of thick, black smoke from our house- it smelt horrible."

A Scotland Yard spokesman added: "There are no reports of injuries.”

