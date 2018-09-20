The video will start in 8 Cancel

The three teenagers arrested following a huge street brawl in Uxbridge town centre have been release by police.

The arrests came after around 70 schoolchildren were caught up in a fight in the town centre on Monday, September 10.

The epicentre of the "chaos" appeared to be outside the Clarks store in the High Street, with videos showing uniformed schoolchildren fighting and tussling.

Following the ugly scenes, a 48-hour dispersal zone was enforced by police in Hillingdon , but no arrests were made that day.

(Image: Reach)

In the days after the fight, as police continued to investigate, check CCTV footage and visit various schools in the area, three teenagers were arrested.

A 16-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of affray and and causing actual bodily harm (ABH).

A 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of affray, and a 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH), affray and handling stolen goods.

A spokesman for Metropolitan Police confirmed to getwestlondon that all three have been released by police, under investigation, and that no further arrests have been made.

According to witnesses, "swarms" of young people "kicked and stamped on each other" while one video appears to show a member of the public being attacked by a group before escaping with the help of bystanders.

One injury was confirmed and the force stated there would be a heightened police presence in the area following the disorder.