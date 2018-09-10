Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Witnesses, including a 17-year-old school girl, have described "awful" scenes of numerous youths "stamping and kicking each other" as Uxbridge town centre descended into "chaos".

The busy high street became a scene of a mass fight involving around 70 young people , some allegedly wearing local school uniforms at about 5.30pm on Monday evening (September 10).

The violence led to one shop locking its doors in response to a young person running away to escape a larger group, Metropolitan Police confirmed.

According to multiple witnesses, the violence which began outside Clarks shoe store in the High Street, quickly descended into "stamping and kicking".

The area became a "dispersal zone" after Metropolitan Police issued a Section 35 order to arrest anyone refusing to leave or return to the area.

The force has since confirmed there have been no arrests and no reported injuries following the brawl.

'Swarm of youths'

An anonymous passer-by claims a "swarm" of people attempted to smash down a shop door while one man "looked like he was about to pass out" after being "repeatedly stamped on".

"I was standing outside Primark having a cigarette and I looked over to where Clarks near the phone box," getwestlondon was told by a woman who asked not to be named.

"There was just a swarm of them standing in a crowd, then the crowd started shouting and moved towards Clarks' doors where one girl who looked like she’d been in a fight was pulled out by security, then the fight broke out again.

"Whoever they were after must have ended up in Clarks because they were trying to smash the doors down to get in there."

'Man almost passed out'

She added: "Then I saw a man stand up and get dragged back down where they repeatedly stamped on him.

"He got up and looked like he was about to pass out. Security got him into the shop next to Clarks.

"One of them saw I was on the phone to the police and according to my partner said about robbing my phone.

"Once the fighting had stopped they all started to separate to different parts of Uxbridge - a group went and stood near KFC, a group outside Tesco and the rest were scattered around all over the place and then when police came in that direction they ran towards Uxbridge train station, some went down Windsor street and some carried on As if to go up to the civic center."

Another anonymous local described how his 17-year-old daughter witnessed the brutal brawl.

"My daughter went with a friend to Uxbridge she said as they were about to go into Primark and her friend had bumped into someone she knew who said there was a fight but it was all over," he explained.

"So off they went into Primark but when they came out she said there was two girls arguing with a group around them, as they started fighting the group was shouting ‘stand back stand back.’

"Then she said all of a sudden they were all fighting stamping on each other she said it was awful."

Dispersal zone in place

A Metropolitan Police spokesman previously said: "A dispersal zone has been authorised in Uxbridge town centre, to prevent anti-social behaviour and violence with injury.

"This has been granted by Inspector Harris and is in place from 5.40pm on Monday, September 10, until 5.39pm on Wednesday, September 12.

"Section 35 of the Antisocial Behaviour, Police and Crime Act 2014 allows a police officer of at least the rank of Inspector to authorise a dispersal zone for up to 48 hours.

"Once authorised, a constable in uniform may, under circumstances, direct a person to leave the area, in whole or in part, and direct the person not to return for up to 48 hours."

It was added at around 7.20pm: "At this stage all of the groups have been dispersed.

"One store was closed briefly in response to one youth running away from a larger group - he ran into the store.

"Some offences were committed but they are being dealt with separately."

It was later confirmed no arrests were made and there were no reported injuries.