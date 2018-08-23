The video will start in 8 Cancel

A female pensioner whose body was found in a burnt out house in Teddington has been named, and police say she was likely attacked.

Metropolitan Police believe 73-year-old Carole Harrison died in the fire which took hold her home in Mays Road in the early hours of Wednesday (August 22).

Around 25 firefighters and four fire engines rushed to the scene at around 12.50am to battle the flames which destroyed the ground floor and the first floor.

The body was discovered in the house by the crew.

A formal investigation has been launched after a post-mortem revealed the pensioner sustained injuries consistent with an assault.

Although formal identification is yet to take place, the force is confident that the body is that of Mrs Harrison, who lived at the property.

Her next of kin have been informed.

While it has been revealed that the victim may have been assaulted, the post-mortem examination at Kingston Mortuary held on Thursday (August 23) has not yet determined the full cause of death.

Metropolitan Police has issued an urgent appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anything unusual or may have information to assist with enquiries.

" At this stage we are appealing to anyone who saw the Mrs Harrison on the day leading up to the fire," said Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard.

"In particular we want to hear from anyone who may have seen her out and about and most particularly if she had anyone with her. Anyone with information should call police immediately."

Pictures and footage taken at the scene show the large emergency presence and the police cordon which was temporarily in place while the scene was under investigation.

Police are yet to make any arrests and continue to investigate.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is urged to call the force on 020 8721 4622, ring 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC quoting reference 353/22Aug.

Alternatively you can give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online here .