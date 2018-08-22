The video will start in 8 Cancel

Footage from the scene of a fatal fire in Teddington on Wednesday (August 22) shows a police cordon in place as an investigation into the cause continues.

Around 25 firefighters and four fire engines rushed to the scene of a house fire in Mays Road in Teddington in the early hours of the morning.

Both the ground floor and the first floor were damaged by fire, which broke out at around 0.51am on Wednesday, London Fire Brigade said.

A woman was found dead at the scene by crews wearing breathing apparatus.

Footage and pictures taken at the scene at around midday show a police cordon in place in Teddington, with firefighters and officers still in Mays Road.

Access to the road is restricted while Metropolitan Police and London Fire Brigade investigate the cause of the overnight fire.

Firefighters were first called at 12.51am and the fire was brought under control by 2.14am.

Crews from Twickenham, Richmond and Feltham attended the scene.