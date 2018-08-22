The video will start in 8 Cancel

A woman has died after a fire broke out overnight in a house in Teddington.

Four fire engines and about 25 firefighters were called to Mays Road in the early hours of Wednesday morning (August 22).

Part of the ground floor and first floor of the property were damaged by the fire, a spokesman for London Fire Brigade has said.

A woman was found dead at the scene by crews wearing breathing apparatus.

Firefighters were first called at 0.51am and the fire was brought under control by 2.14am.

Crews from Twickenham, Richmond and Feltham attended the scene.

The cause of the blaze is now being investigated by officers from London Fire Brigade and Metropolitan Police.