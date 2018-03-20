Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Some of the biggest names in UK sport got up to some serious mischief last week (Friday March 16) after they were let loose on a busy airport check-in desk.

And they took the phrase "passenger carry on" a little too literally!

The British Airways check-in desk at Heathrow terminal five gave passengers boarding their morning flights the ' Sport Relief red carpet' treatment.

Olympians helped check in some seriously packed cases.

The 25k baggage limit proved no problem for Rebecca Adlington, former Olympic swimmer and OBE, and the same goes for two-time gold Olympic medalist Jade Jones who got stuck in, but it seems the sports men got a little confused about the task at hand.

Charlie Dyer, 30, who was travelling to Mexico had a most unusual start to her holiday after Jamacian born British former mens Olympic sprinter and OBE Linford Christie offered to help with her carry on... then literally carried her on.

He was assisted by Welsh sprinter and MBE Iwan Thomas, who couldn't resist joining in with Christie's shenanigans.

Charlie said: "Having a team of Olympic medalists carry me through the check in desk is definitely not how I usually check in, quite a shock actually!

"But it really is just good fun and what an absolutely fantastic way to start my holiday!"

Iwan Thomas - after putting the customer quite literally through the check-in - said: "Sport Relief is such a great charity and they help so many people, it's well known by people and what we're doing here today is just saying a small donation will make a massive difference.

"We're trying to give people an easy and fun, very fun, start to their holiday and raise a bit of money at the same time. Plus how many people can say Rebecca Adlington and Linford Christie checked in their bags!"

While it was a rather unusual customer service tactic, it's hoped that every penny raised from collections can go towards helping those most in need through sport this year .

Speaking exclusively to getwestlondon Christie, the only man to have one a gold medal in all four mens 100m sporting events, spoke of what Sport Relief meant to him: "Being an ex-sports person and still being involved in sport it just gives me an opportunity to come out and help those less fortunate than myself.

"We're doing a small but very good thing here today, and hopefully it's just going to help a lot of people.

"Plus, sport is a big thing right here now in the UK and we want people to get out there and enjoy it, nobody's expecting pros but we just want people getting out there!"

It wasn't long before Jones wanted in on the action and demonstrated just how high she can kick to families boarding their early morning flights.

Jones, who has recently returned to training, said: "Sport Relief is really important to me, because it's using sport to better people's lives.

"I don't know where I'd be without sport. For people with mental health issues, or personal issues sport helps get them going in the right direction and just makes life better."

When asked if she fancied a more permanent gig at Heathrow, she added that she was back to training hard and hoped to be "the first British woman to earn three Olympic gold medals in taekwondo".

British Airways organised the special surprise for passengers with partner charity Flying Start, which works with Comic Relief and Sport Relief to give children in their flying destinations a better start in life.

A BA spokesperson said: "We're really excited to have so many big sporting personalities here with us today, and it's great to see them get behind this really great cause.

"Passengers flying with us will have a very different airport experience, they can let the team check in their bags, have a chat and get a photo with the guys.

"Of course we will be going round with our collection buckets today and we really hope people will give generously to Sport Relief."

While they weren't the most conventional team, we think it's fair to say they earned their wings.

