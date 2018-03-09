Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A primary school teacher has made a pledge to get kids moving after an inspirational encounter with an Olympic champion.

Nathaniel Colquhoun-Butler, from St Richard’s C of E Primary School in Hanworth, met with slalom canoeist Joe Clarke who won a gold medal in the 2016 Rio Games.

He was inspired by the Olympian's story and advice on how to help children to be more active at a teaching event for Active Kids Do Better, in London.

The Year 5 teacher has vowed to introduce short-burst classroom activities to outdoor games and play, as well encourage his colleagues to do the same.

Mr Colquhoun-Butler said: “It’s been good to be enlightened to the problems children are facing today.

"I’m very motivated to take what I’ve learnt back to my classroom and I’m looking forward to the challenge of persuading my colleagues with regard to day to day physical activity in their classroom.

"We should all be role models! I’ve already taken the Active Kids Do Better pledge and will be trying to make it a child-led activity in school.”

A study in 2015 by Public Health England and Change4Life revealed fewer than one in four young children in the UK get the recommended amount of exercise.

(Image: Discovery Education)

This means millions of children are missing out on the benefits of sport and play which have proven to strengthen academic performance.

The Active Kids Do Better programme offers free resources, games and activities to all UK primary schools.

Mr Clarke said: “It’s a real privilege to be associated with a programme that will have such a positive impact on the lives of so many kids.

"Sport has given me so much and it’s enriched my life. If we can help and inspire teachers to help kids to get moving, it would be fantastic.”

The event held at Riversdale Primary School in Wandsworth was part of training day of workshops and activities for teachers from across the UK in how to inspire kids to be more active before, during and after school.

It also gives every class the chance to work towards bronze, silver and gold awards as well as providing schools access to Marathon Kids - to run four races over the course of a school year.

The event organised by Nike and Discovery Education, was part of Active Kids Do Better, a new programme to increase kids’ movement and play throughout the school day.

