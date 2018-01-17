Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Heathrow Airport has launched the largest ever public infrastructure consultation on its expansion and the construction of a third runway.

The airport's consultation is an attempt to get advice from locals about how Heathrow should be expanding in terms of infrastructure, options for the M25 and what the priorities are with regards to airspace.

The consultation, launched on Wednesday (January 17), is separate from the government's Airports National Policy Statement, which ran two consultations in 2017 and is currently being reviewed in Parliament.

Among the questions being asked are how long the runway should be, where the new terminal infrastructure should be positioned, options for improving roads in the area for local drivers and minimising car usage at Heathrow and traffic impact.

A major focus of the consultation is what to do with the M25, over which the proposed runway is expected to extend.

Options are being proposed to reroute the orbital motorway around the runway's western edge, as well as options to build the runway over or under the road.

Heathrow confirmed £2.5 billion in savings from the original estimated budget, and is confident any of the detailed options can be delivered within the new £14 billion budget.

The airport is holding 40 consultations stretching from High Wycombe to Lambeth, with leaflets being send to around 1.5 million households this week.

(Image: Heathrow Airport/Grimshaw Architects)

Not subject to consultation are a number of pledges Heathrow made, including extending the five-hour scheduled night flight ban to six-and-a-half hours. However, local residents are being asked to suggest the optimal hours for which the ban will be in place.

The property purchase scheme, which pays those who have to vacate their homes to make room for the runway 25% over market value, is also not under consultation.

While flight paths are not up for consultation at this stage, the second part of the consultation asks residents about priorities for airspace readjustments.

Airspace has not been comprehensively reviewed since the 1960s and any recommendations will be going to a separate planning application which will aim to reduce noise, emissions and the number of late-running flights for local communities.

(Image: Heathrow Airport/Grimshaw Architects)

Responses to Consultation 1 will be reviewed and turned into a draft plan, which will be consulted on again in January 2019 before a Development Consent Order is submitted to the Transport Secretary later that year.

Heathrow expects to be given the green light and begin initial construction works in early 2020, when it will start consulting on new flightpaths.

The first plane is expected to use the new runway in 2026, the same projected end date as HS2.

Heathrow's new consultation is "not a planning requirement", Heathrow’s executive director expansion, Emma Gilthorpe told getwestlondon ahead of the consultation's launch.

"It is a decision we have made because we believe this is the right thing to do," she said, admitting that many locals feel let down by Heathrow's attitude in the past towards community engagement.

(Image: Heathrow Airport/Grimshaw Architects)

"I am genuinely sorry for the impact we will have on some people's homes and livelihoods," she said.

"I recognise these impacts but it is also why we are very focused on how we go about doing this expansion.

“When the government announced its support for Heathrow expansion it made a clear commitment to keeping Britain open for business.

"We want an expanded Heathrow to be the world’s best airport, ensuring that our country and its future generations have the infrastructure they need to thrive.

“We need feedback to help deliver this opportunity responsibly and to create a long-term legacy both at a local and national level.

"Heathrow is consulting to ensure that we deliver benefits for our passengers, businesses across the country but also, importantly, for those neighbours closest to us.”

To find your nearest consultation or to view the plans and respond online, visit the consultation's website.

