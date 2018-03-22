The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 48-year-old man who died after a knife attack in Southall has been named as Balbir Johal.

At about 5.20pm on Monday (March 19), Metropolitan Police received reports of a man being admitted to a west London hospital suffering from a stab wound.

The victim, named by police as Balbir Johal, from Slough, died a short time later in hospital.

His next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

It is believed the 48-year-old suffered his injuries in an incident which happened in Marlborough Road, near the junction with Brent Road.

Two men were charged the murder of Mr Johal in the early hours of Thursday (March 22).

Hassan Mohammed, 23, of Clarence Street, Southall, and Yassin Yussuf, 21, of no fixed abode, will both appear at Ealing Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

An investigation by detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command is ongoing.

A 32-year-old man who was arrested on Tuesday (March 20) has been released under investigation.

