A murder investigation has been launched after a man died following stabbing in Southall .

A 48-year-old man from Slough was pronounced dead at a west London hospital at 6.14pm on Monday (March 19), after having attended with a stab wound.

Police were alerted at 5.20pm to the stabbing earlier that day, thought to have taken place in Marlborough Road, near the junction with Brent Road.

Detectives from the Met Police's Homicide and Major Crime Command are investigating the incident, but are yet to make any arrests.

The Slough man's next of kin have been informed.

That same night, a man in his 40s died following a fatal stabbing in Vallentin Road, Walthamstow.

Police were called at 9.50pm, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene an hour later.

Neither men have yet been formally identified.

