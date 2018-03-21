The video will start in 8 Cancel

Three men have been arrested two days after a 48-year-old man died following a stabbing in Southall.

At around 5.20pm on Monday (March 19), police received reports of a man who had gone to a west London hospital suffering from a stab wound.

The victim, from Slough, died of his injuries at 6.14pm, a police spokesman said.

It is believed the 48-year-old victim suffered his injuries in an earlier incident which happened in Marlborough Road, Southall, near the junction with Brent Road.

The victim's next of kin have been informed and formal identification and a post-mortem examination will take place on Thursday (March 22).

Three men were arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday (March 20).

Two men, aged 24 and 19, were arrested in West Drayton while a 32-year-old man was detained in Southall.

All three were taken into custody at a London police station while detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command continue their investigation.

