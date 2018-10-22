Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Southall youth who murdered a drug dealer who was on his "patch" has been jailed for life.

Hassan Mohamed had spotted Balbir Johal, a drug dealer from Slough, dealing drugs from a Ford Focus in Southall on March 19.

The court heard that Mohamed and his friend and fellow drug dealer Yaasin Yussuf were at a flat in Kitchener House, Southall, when they received a phone call. Moments later they left the flat and drove through Southall in a white Mercedes when they spotted Balbir's car.

The car was being driven by a "close relative" and had "two young women in the back who were also involved in the drug dealing", said Judge Michael Topolski, at the Old Bailey .

"Nothing much positive was heard about the victim during the trial. Balbir Johal was a drug dealer," he added.

The Mercedes followed Johal's Ford into Marlborough Road, where they pulled up alongside him and witnessed a drug deal.

Mohamed, who lived just streets away in Clarence Road, then leapt out of his car to the driver's door, pulling it open and attacking Balbir's relative.

Balbir then left the car and had a fight with the man half his age, eventually "beating him down and walking away".

Hassan took a "medium sized kitchen knife" from his car and went after Balbir, who had turned his back to him and was walking away.

With at least two blows Mohamed, with Yussuf "at his side", stabbed Balbir in the arm and in the leg, with the latter puncturing a right femoral vein and causing Balbir's death.

"The incident occurred in broad daylight, with witnesses" added the Judge.

The knife used had been recorded on Yussuf's phone just eight days before the murder in footage the jury was shown.

"There was no lawful or legitimate purpose for that knife to have been in that car," said Judge Topolski.

"You took the knife because you anticipated trouble."

Another clip from his phone showed him posing with a large zombie knife and rapping the lyrics "when I shank man up man tear through guts, Man I stab for the kill", from Drill rap song Play for the Pagans by drill musicians 1011, many of whom were jailed earlier this year .

Yussuf had been deported from the country in December 2016 after being convicted of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

"However, you were back in the country unlawfully and re-entered almost immediately and began dealing drugs" the judge said to Yussuf.

Moments after the stabbing, Balbir Johal, a 48-year-old father, "was left bleeding" while the two defendants drove off.

A CCTV camera on a private home in the residential street was able to capture much of the fight between Mohamed and Balbir and was shown to the jurors.

The knife used in the murder was "thrown on to a railway line adjacent to a children's playground" in Southall before both men drove to Mohamed's house and tried to wash their bloodstained clothes.

Mohamed and Yussuf stayed with each other for the next 24 hours, before they were arrested by police in the same Mercedes car. A third gang member, who lived at Kitchener House and shared the car with the defendants, was arrested but later released without charge.

The judge said that Mohamed's claim to the jury that he used the knife in self defense "was a lie".

"I am sure from the moment you became aware of Balbir Johal in your area, dealing drugs, you were determined to confront him," the judge said.

"You took the knife and used it to set about him. You stabbed him twice, not by accident and not by self-defence.

"I am sure this murder was committed in connection with rivalry over drug dealing."

The judge ruled that Yussuf was determined to "pose a significant risk to the public" at sentencing and the judge handed him an extended sentence, which includes a 14-year prison term of which he must serve two thirds before he is eligible for parole and an additional three-year extended license.

"You actively participated in that confrontation by encouraging and assisting him and by being at his side," said the Judge.

Mohamed had a previous minor drug offence for possession of cannabis, but on three occasions he was found to have been "closely associated with drugs and drug dealers".

"On one of these occasions there were two knives in the car that was found to have been used for drug dealing," the judge added.

He also had sent and received text messages on his phone which were "like those sent and received by drug dealers".

The court heard how had been born in Somalia before moving to the Netherlands and later the UK, so he could have contact with his father.

He was described as being the main carer for his younger twin brothers, while his own twin brother was at university and his mother was at work.

He was told by the judge he would have to serve a life sentence, with a minimum of 26 years before he is eligible for parole.

To read about this sentencing as it developed, see our live blog from court.