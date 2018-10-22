Hassan Mohammed is due to be sentenced today at the Old Bailey for murdering Balbir Johal with a kitchen knife in the street.

The 23-year-old was convicted in late September of murdering Balbir Johal , also known as "Shaka".

The court heard that Johal was dealing drugs from a Ford Focus parked in Marlborough Road, Southall , when Mohammed and his friend Yaassin Yussuf were driving past in a white Mercedes, on March 19.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

The two men stopped and confronted 48-year-old Balbir, before the argument broke into violence. Mohammed, of Clarence Street in Southall, pulled out a kitchen knife and stabbed Slough resident Balbir "at least twice".

The confrontation was caught on CCTV from one of the homes on the otherwise quiet residential road. Jurors were shown the graphic footage.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Balbir was rushed to hospital but passed away after a fatal wound to his thigh. Yussuf, 21, of Woolwich, was found guilty of manslaughter by the jury.

We will be at the Old Bailey bringing you live updates from their sentencing below.