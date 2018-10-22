Hassan Mohammed is due to be sentenced today at the Old Bailey for murdering Balbir Johal with a kitchen knife in the street.
The 23-year-old was convicted in late September of murdering Balbir Johal , also known as "Shaka".
The court heard that Johal was dealing drugs from a Ford Focus parked in Marlborough Road, Southall , when Mohammed and his friend Yaassin Yussuf were driving past in a white Mercedes, on March 19.
The two men stopped and confronted 48-year-old Balbir, before the argument broke into violence. Mohammed, of Clarence Street in Southall, pulled out a kitchen knife and stabbed Slough resident Balbir "at least twice".
The confrontation was caught on CCTV from one of the homes on the otherwise quiet residential road. Jurors were shown the graphic footage.
Balbir was rushed to hospital but passed away after a fatal wound to his thigh. Yussuf, 21, of Woolwich, was found guilty of manslaughter by the jury.
"You pose a significant risk"
Reading the sentencing in his final court case as a judge, Judge Topolski told Yaasin Yussuf:
You do pose a significant risk to the public, therefore I am going to hand you an extended sentence”
Yussuf given extended sentence
Yaasin Yussuf has been given an “extended” sentence by the judge.
He has been jailed for 14 years, to serve a minimum of two thirds of the sentence to serve.
He will then serve an extended license period of three years.
If he is paroled without serving his full custodial sentence, he will have to serve the remaining custodial sentence on licence.
Hassan Mohamed jailed for life
Hassan Mohamed has been jailed for life with a minimum of 26 years.
"Balbir Johal was a drug dealer"
The Ford in which Balbir Johal was travelling was being driven by a “close relative,” the judge said.
There were two young women in the back who were also involved in the drug dealing.
Nothing much positive was heard about the victim during the trial.
Balbir Johal was a drug dealer.
Sentencing
Judge Topolski is making his sentencing remarks but we will know the sentences very soon, followed by his remarks in this case.
Jurors shown zombie knife music video
Mr Carter-Stephenson has alluded to a video shown to jurors involving Yussuf.
In the video he is shown to be dancing while there is a zombie knife on the floor.
The lyrics were not his, but he was repeating those of others in the video.
"No evidence of a drugs feud"
George Carter-Stephenson, who is mitigating for Yaasin Yussif has said that there is no evidence of a drugs feud leading to the clash between drug dealers which resulted in Balbir Johal’s death.
In this case there is no evidence of a drugs war or drug feud.
Earlier Mohammed’s lawyer said that seeing Balbir, aka Shaka, in the car in Marlborough Road that day “was a coincidence”.
“Southall is a very large place,” he concluded.
Yussuf had been deported but continued to deal drugs
The judge has just remarked to Yussuf had been deported from the country for drug dealing, but that:
In less than a month he was back here, selling drugs.
Killer was "humiliated"
Giles Cockings goes on to say the killer may have only gone to get the knife after the initial fight with Balbir.
The altercation had been captured on CCTV and were shown to the court last month.
Balbir had “beaten” Mohamed in the fight and Mr Cockings suggests he may have gone to the car and retrieved the knife as retaliation for that.
This is demonstrated by the fact that the knife would have been available at the start of the offence when he opened the victim’s car door.
It was a spur of the moment decision after being humiliated or had lost in a physical confrontation.
Where was the knife
The knife used to kill Balbir was a kitchen knife that was in a white Mercedes which both defendants had access to.
Mohamed’s lawyer George Cockings is making the case that it cannot be known whther Hassan put the knife in the car himself or if he knew it was there before he went to stab Balbir.
Judge Topolski to sit in on his final hearing
Judge Michael Topolski QC is to enter toady’s court for his last ever hearing as a judge.
The Circuit judge began his career in 1986 as a barrister and became a member of the Queen’s Counsel in 2001.
That same year he became a Recorder and he became a Circuit judge in 2012.
Proceedings to begin
A court usher has called down to the cells for Hassan Mohamed and Yaasin Yussuf to appear in Court Two of the Old Bailey.
We are live from their sentencing for murder and manslaughter respectively, bringing you the latest updates and statements from court.