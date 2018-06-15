Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Five members of a Notting Hill gang have been handed criminal behaviour orders (CBO) preventing them from making drill music glorifying violence.

The gang were given the three-year CBOs today (Friday, June 15) having been jailed for conspiracy to commit violent disorder.

The gang pleaded guilty at Kingston Crown Court on Wednesday, May 16 after arming themselves with machetes and baseball bats to take on a rival gang last November.

Local officers in Hammersmith and Fulham and Kensington and Chelsea spent two years gathering evidence of the gang's music and social media activity for intelligence purposes and presented a raft of evidence to the court to demonstrate how the gang were promoting violence through their lyrics and actions and why CBOs were needed.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

The CBOs have a number of conditions relating to music the gang post on social media or perform live. The five defendants must not:

*Incite or encourage violence against any individual, group or gang by claiming responsibility for or threatening to commit acts of violence

*Make reference to a number of gangs or members of those gangs, either by their actual names or pseudonyms and street names

*Make reference to the death or injury of those gang members

*Reference specific post codes

The gang can meet in public to make music if they have authorisation from police.

They must notify police of any new official music videos (i.e. filmed by media companies) they feature in within 24 hours of publication.

They must also provide police with a list of their official videos that are currently unpublished so they can be taken out of circulation if they breach the conditions of the CBOs.

The CBOs also stop the defendants meeting in a public place with other gang members aside from in certain circumstances, entering particular areas, attending Notting Hill Carnival and having balaclavas or full facial masks in a public place.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Detective Chief Superintendent Kevin Southworth, head of the Trident and Area Crime Command, said: "This is an important case for us.

"We believe this to be one of the first times, if not the first time, we have succeeded in gaining criminal behaviour orders that take such detailed and firm measures to restrict the actions of a gang who blatantly glorified violence through the music they created.

"Their lyrics referenced real events that had happened and made threats that further violence would take place. If they break the conditions of the CBOs they will be back before the courts.

"We're not in the business of killing anyone's fun, we're not in the business of killing anyone's artistic expression - we are in the business of stopping people being killed.

"When in this instance you see a particular genre of music being used specifically to goad, to incite, to provoke, to inflame, that can only lead to acts of very serious violence being committed, that's when it becomes a matter for the police.

"This isn't about us straying into the area of regulation or censorship - we are not trying to ban anyone from making music nor are we demonising any one type of music - but the public rightly expect us to take action in a case such as this where a line has very clearly been crossed and the safety of individuals is put at risk.

"We have had a positive reception from many social media platforms about tackling this issue and are working closely with them.

"As this case has shown we will bring such videos before the courts to demonstrate the intention of those who make and take part in them to cause violence and disorder.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

"This is just one of the tactics that we use as part of our continued work to tackle violence on London's streets.

"As with every aspect of policing; we can't do it alone. If you see a video on social media that causes you concern, then please do report it to us."

Sentencing took place on Monday (June 11).

Micah Bedeau, 19, of Colville Square, Notting Hill, was jailed for a total of three years and three months. He was sentenced to three years' imprisonment for conspiracy to commit violent disorder and three months to run consecutively for possession of cannabis.

Yonas Girma, 21, of Hounslow Road, Hanworth, was jailed for a total of three years and six months. He was sentenced to three years' imprisonment for conspiracy to commit violent disorder and 12 months to run concurrently for possession of an offensive weapon. He received an extra six months to run consecutively after being found in possession of a make-shift knife in prison while on remand for this case.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Isaac Marshall, 18, of Ladbroke Grove, Notting Hill, was jailed for two years. He was sentenced to two years' imprisonment for conspiracy to commit violent disorder and 15 months to run concurrently for possession of a bladed article.

Jordan Bedeau, 17, of Colville Square, Notting Hill, who is Micah's brother, was sentenced to a total of a 12-month detention and training order. He received a 12-month order for conspiracy to commit violent disorder and a 10-month order to run concurrently for possession of a bladed article.

Rhys Herbert, 17, from Lonsdale Road, Notting Hill, was sentenced to a total of a 12-month detention and training order. He received a 12-month order for conspiracy to commit violent disorder and a 10-month order to run concurrently for possession of a bladed article.

One song called No Hook included sounds of gunshots and the following lyrics:

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

*Clock me an opp (opposing gang member), wind down the window, back (get) out the spinner (revolver firearm) and burst (shoot) him.

*I put bullets in numerous guys. Like how come the opps (opposing gang members) ain't learning?

*OT (out of town or county line) trip trying to get some funds (money). We get bread (money) and invest in guns. Dem boy run when we tapped (stabbed) **** Ching. Splash (stab), aim for his lungs.

*Man lurky (creeping around with intent), that’s standard. That’s gang, that’s gang. Four men on two peds (mopeds) jump off with my shank (knife) leave an opp (rival gang member) boy splattered (covered in blood)

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

The CBOs also aim to prohibit the defendants from entering certain areas and associating with other gang members, displaying gang-related hand gestures and having any face coverings, such as a bandana, in a public place.

The defendants were stopped by police in Colville Square, on November 9, 2017 during a proactive operation to target gang violence in the area. They were in or close to a car and armed with four large machetes and baseball bats, plus masks, balaclavas and gloves.

The court heard the group were about to launch an attack on a rival gang from Shepherd's Bush, possibly in retaliation for an incident involving the grandmother of two of their members.

A YouTube video had been posted showing a Snapchat broadcast of the grandmother being harassed, abused and threatened by members of the rival gang, leaving her distressed - simply because she was in their postcode area.

(Image: Metrpolitan Police)

The video concluded with: "Horrid1ComeGetYourNan".

The court heard Horrid1 was the street name for Micah Bedeau and the video was designed to goad the Notting Hill gang into action.

Officers saw Herbert get out of the car, a black Nissan Juke, with his face covered and holding something metallic to his right side.

Upon seeing police, he made off and was chased and detained by a police constable. A large machete was found hidden down his trouser leg.

Officers searched the Nissan and discovered Girma, Marshall and Jordan Bedeau inside.

Police found a large machete-style knife on Marshall and another on the back seat.

In the front passenger footwell was a baseball bat with a second found in the boot. Gloves and a balaclava were also found inside the car.

Micah Bedeau was found and detained in the communal hallway of a black of flats in Colville Square. Inside his address officers found a large machete, a small knife and a balaclava.

The five were arrested and subsequently charged.

There had been a long history of disputes between the gangs, including the series of tit for tat music videos.

