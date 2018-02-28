Schools in parts of west London have had to close as a result of heavy snowfall across the capital overnight.
As the Beast from the East truly lived up to its name, the snow has made getting around the capital a little tougher on Wednesday (February 28).
As a result some schools have made the decision to close their doors to pupils today.
We will try to bring you the most up to date list of school closures on Wednesday, but you are advised to contact your local school if you have any doubts.
Brent
- Newfield Primary
- St Andrew and St Francis Primary
- Capital City
- Islamia Primary School
- Convent of Jesus and Mary Language College
- Queen’s Park Community School is closed for years 7-9
Ealing
- Derwentwater Primary
- Dormers Wells High
- Greenford High
- Khalsa Primary
- North Ealing Primary
- Springhallow School
- St Gregory's Primary
Hillingdon
- ACS International School, Hillingdon
- Golbal Academy, Hayes
Hounslow
- Chiswick School
- Brentford School for Girls
- Edison Primary School
- Beavers Community School
Kensington and Chelsea
A council spokesman confirmed no schools have been closed due to snow.
Hammersmith and Fulham
A council spokesman confirmed no schools have been closed due to snow.
Last updated at 11.45 am
