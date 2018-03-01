As snowfall in London enters its fourth day and intensifies , some schools have announced their closure.
On Thursday (March 1), there is an amber weather warning in place from 2pm until 8am on Friday (March 2).
The Met Office has warned that the impact of the weather could lead to "deep snow" blocking roads.
The snowfall may also threaten our public transport network and forecasters also warned that power supplies and other utilities could be affected.
For an up-to-date list of all the school closures we are aware of in west London on Thursday (March 1), see our list below.
Brent
- Brent River College
- Ashley College
- Manor Special School
- Phoenix Arch School
- Anson Primary
- Ark Franklin Primary Academy
- Barham Primary School
- Carlton Vale Infants School
Chalkhill Primary School
- College Green Nursery School
- Curzon Crescent Nursery School and Children’s Centre
- Donnington Primary School
- Elsley Primary School
- Fawood Nursery School and Children’s Centre
- Fryent Primary School
- John Keble School
- Kilburn Grange School
- Kilburn Park Junior Foundation School
- Kingsbury Green Primary School
- Lyon Park Primary School
- Malorees Infants and Juniors School
- Mitchell Brook Primary School
- Mora Primary School
- Newfield Primary School
- Oliver Goldmsith Primary School
- Our Lady of Lourdes RC Primary School
- Preston Park Primary School
- Princess Frederica C of E VA Primary School
- Salusbury Primary school
- St Andrew and St Francis Primary School
- St Marys CE Primary School
- Sudbury Primary School
- Uxendon Manor
- Wembley Primary School
- Alperton Community School for years 7-9
- Capital City for years 7-9
- Convent of Jesus and Mary Language College
- Crest Academies closed for years 7,8,9,10 and 12
- Newman Catholic College
- Queens Park Community School for years 7-9
Ealing
- Allenby Primary
- Acton High
- Belvue School
- Berrymede Infant School
- Berrymede Junior School
- Blair Peach Primary School
- Brentside High School
- Castlebar School
- Clifton Primary School
- Coston Primary School
- Derwentwater Primary School
- Dormers Wells Infant School
- Dormers Wells Junior School
- Downe Manor Primary School
- Drayton Manor High
- Durdan's Park Primary School
- East Acton Primary School
- Edward Betham CE Primary School
- Gifford Primary School
- Greenford High School
- Greenwood Primary School
- Havelock Primary School
- Hobbayne Primary School
- Horsenden Primary School
- John Chilton School
- John Perryn Primary School
- Khalsa School
- Little Ealing Primary School
- Mayfield Primary School
- Mount Carmel Primary School
- North Ealing Primary School
- Oaklands Primary School
- Oldfield Primary School
- Petts Hill Primary School
- Ravenor Primary School
- Selborne Primary School
- Southfield Primary School
- Springhallow School
- St Ann's School
- St Anselm's RC Primary School
- St John Fisher RC Primary Schools (J&I)
- St Mark's Primary School
- St Raphael's RC Primary School
- St Vincent's RC Primary School
- Stanhope Primary School
- The Ellen Wilkinson High School
- Three Bridges Primary School
- Tudor Primary School
- Viking Primary School
- Villiers High School
- West Acton Primary School
- West Twyford Primary School
- Willow Tree Primary School
- Wolf Fields Primary School
- Wood End Infant School
- Ealing Primary Centre
- Alec Reed Academy
- Holy Family
- South Acton Childrens Centre
- St Mary's
Hammersmith and Fulham
- Addison Primary
- Old Oak Primary
- St Augustine's RC Primary
- St Mary's RC Primary
- The Good Shepherd RC Primary
- Wormholt Park Primary
- Cambridge School
- Sacred Heart High School
- West London Free School
Harrow
- Belmont Primary
- Norbury Primary
- Salvatorian (except Year 11 from 10 am)
- Welldon Park Primary
- Park High School
Hillingdon
Guru Nanak Sikh Academy
ACS Hillingdon International School
Hounslow
- Alexandra Primary
- Beavers Primary
- Bedfont Primary
- Belmont Primary
- Cedars Primary
- Fairholme Primary closing 12.15pm
- Floreat school
- Grove Park Primary
- Lionel Primary
- Heston Primary
- The Rise
- The Rosary
- Hounslow Heath Infants and Nursery
- Hounslow Town Primary
- Norwood Green Infants and Juniors
- Orchards Primary closing 3pm
- Springwest Academy
- Smallberry Green Primary
- Sparrow Farm Juniors
- Southville Infants and Junior
- Rivers Academy
- Williams Hogarth
- Woodbridge Park
- Worple Primary closing today at 2pm
- Heston Primary School
Kensington and Chelsea
- Latimer Alternative Provision (AP) Academy
- Cardinal Vaughan Memorial School
If your school is not on the list, it may still be closed.
Local authorities in west London are urging parents to check with schools on Thursday morning.
