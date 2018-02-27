Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This breathtaking photograph captured a snow shower making its way over London on Tuesday afternoon (February 27).

It was taken by the National Police Air Service (NPAS) and was tweeted from its account at 4.24pm.

The image was in stark contrast to one taken earlier in the day, which showed the capital sitting under a blue sky.

On that occasion, NPAS said: "London looking grand this morning. No snow but it is cold... —6°C at 1000ft!"

Six hours later, when it posted its dramatic image of the snow storm, it tweeted: "We spoke too soon! Snow showers over central London. They look pretty dramatic from here!!.. Where's @TheShard gone!!??"

Earlier in the day another amber weather warning was issued for snow in London and the south east by the Met Office.

(Image: National Police Air Service)

The snow has the potential to "intensify" according to forecasters, which may lead to a "significant" ice build-up on Friday morning.

Vehicles and passengers may be stranded as "deep snow" could block roads.

Disruption to public transport is also expected including delays and cancellations.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The Met Office has also warned of the possibility of long interruptions to power supplies and other utilities.

The Beast from the East, as it has been dubbed, is caused by arctic air from Russia making its way westwards towards Britain's eastern coast.

Temperatures on Thursday are expected to dip as low as -3C and the amber weather warning stretches from 2pm on Thursday to 8am on Friday.

The Siberian chill is anticipated to end on Friday as temperatures are expected to increase a touch on Saturday and Sunday.