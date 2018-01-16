The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police have formally named the 25-year-old who died after being stabbed in Shepherd's Bush on Thursday (January 11).

Scotland Yard confirmed it was Harry Uzoka, from west London, after two men appeared in court charged with his murder.

George Koh, 24 of York Way in Camden, and Jonathan Okigbo, 23, of Trevithick House in Kentish Town, were remanded in custody following their appearance at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday (January 16).

Koh was also charged with possession an offensive weapon.

Both men will now appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday (January 18).

Police were called to Old Oak Road at 3.55pm to reports of an injured man. Mr Uzoka was pronounced dead by emergency services at the scene at 5pm.

A post-mortem revealed he was stabbed through the heart.

After his death, friends and those who worked with the model paid tribute to him.

A 28-year-old man, arrested near the scene of the stabbing on suspicion of murder, was released by police with no further action to be taken.

Another male, 27, also arrested near the scene on suspicion of murder, has been released under investigation.

