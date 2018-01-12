The video will start in 8 Cancel

This is the scene in Shepherd's Bush on Friday (January 12) following a stabbing which cost a 25-year-old man his life.

Video and photos, taken by Trinity Mirror photographer Darren Pepe, shows a large area around Ollgar House sealed off following the incident in nearby Old Oak Road.

There is a large cordon around Ollgar Close, with around 10 officers manning it.

Police were called to the scene along with London Ambulance Service on Thursday (January 11) at 3.55pm, where the victim was found with a stab wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at around 5pm.

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

They have been taken to a north London police station where they remain in custody while inquires continue.

His next of kin have been told, though he has yet to be formally identified.

At the early stage of their inquiries, the Homicide and Major Crime Command believe the man may have been assaulted outside Ollgar House.

Police say they are keeping an "open mind as to a motive".

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

