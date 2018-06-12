The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives in Harrow have cordoned off a road as part of their ongoing investigation into the stabbing of a 17-year-old.

Part of Roxeth Green Avenue, near The Arches, is taped off and a police "crime scene" is in place.

The location is near Coles Crescent, where a 17-year-old boy was stabbed on Sunday night (June 10) .

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police confirmed that the crime scene in South Harrow today (Tuesday, June 12) is part of the same investigation.

A local shopkeeper told getwestlondon that police at the scene are "keeping mum" about the cordon and have said simply, "it's a crime scene, that's all we can say".

(Image: Google)

The teenager was rushed to hospital by ambulance after suffering stab wounds in Coles Crescent, just off Rayners Lane .

Police were called to the scene of the stabbing at 8.11pm on Sunday and found the teenager.

Detectives from Harrow CID were on the scene on Sunday night and continue to make enquiries. At present no arrests have been made in relation to the stabbing.

No arrests have been made in connection with the attack.

His injuries have been described by police as not life-threatening or life-changing.

The stabbing took place just an hour after a 20-year-old was stabbed in Wilsmere Drive , in nearby Northolt.

He has since been deemed to be in a stable condition by medics treating him.