A young man was said to be "stable in hospital" on Monday after being stabbed in Northolt on Sunday evening (June 10).

The 20-year-old victim was found with stab injuries by Metropolitan Police officers who were called to the Wilsmere Drive area at around 7pm.

Witnesses reported seeing several emergency service vehicles in the residential area during the incident.

An air ambulance was called but the man was taken to hospital by road, with police saying on Sunday night that he was in a critical condition.

Providing an update on his condition on Monday (June 11) a Met Police spokesman said the man was "stable in hospital".

A man was arrested near the scene of the stabbing. Police said on Monday afternoon that no charges had yet been made.

Another stabbing was reported an hour later and less than five miles from the Northolt incident.

A teenager was taken to hospital in a critical condition after being found with stab wounds in Coles Crescent, just off Rayners Lane, in South Harrow.

Detectives from Harrow CID were called to the scene at around 8.10pm,