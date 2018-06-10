The video will start in 8 Cancel

A teenager has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after a stabbing in South Harrow .

The teenager was rushed to hospital by air ambulance after suffering stab wounds in Coles Crescent, just off Rayners Lane .

Metropolitan Police were called to the scene of the stabbing at 8.11pm this evening (Sunday, June 10) and found the teenager.

Detectives from Harrow CID were on the scene on Sunday night and continue to make enquiries. At present no arrests have been made in relation to the stabbing.

The stabbing took place just an hour after a 20-year-old was stabbed in Wilsmere Drive , in nearby Northolt.

Both victims are in hospital in a critical condition.

A man was arrested near to the scene of the stabbing in Northolt and has been taken to a west London police station where he remains.