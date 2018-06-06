The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police want to speak with anyone who spotted a topless man running from the scene of a stabbing in Hounslow after officers made two arrests.

Police were called to reports of a fight between two groups in the Chinchilla Drive car park, next to the Hub Community Centre, shortly before 3pm on Monday (June 4).

Officers didn't find a victim at the scene but were informed a man in his 30s had attended a west London hospital with stab wounds a short while later.

He has been transferred to a central London hospital and his injuries are not deemed to be life-threatening.

According to police a second man, who has not been found, may have also been injured in the fight.

Officers are urging witnesses to the incident to come forward - especially anyone who saw a man running from the scene without a top on.

Detective Sergeant Jaspal Bains said: "There were a number of people in the area of Chinchilla Drive who would have witnessed this altercation and I would urge anyone who has not yet spoken to police to do so immediately.

(Image: Beata Kamila Duch)

"Witnesses have told us that a second male was injured and we urgently need to trace him to ensure he receives adequate medical attention.

"I am particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw a man with no top on running from the scene in the direction of Salisbury Road or Beavers Lane following the incident."

Two men aged 25 and 23 were arrested on Monday (June 4) on suspicion of grievous bodily harm - both have been released under investigation.

'We’re scared to come out of our homes' - neighbours react to Feltham double stabbing

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

The mass fight happened just three hours before a mother and baby were stabbed in a separate attack in nearby Feltham.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Area CID on 07825 114094. Alternatively, call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting ref: 4550/4June; you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.