A man in his 30s is in hospital after being stabbed during a daylight attack in Hounslow .

Officers rushed to Chinchilla Drive after being called at around 2.55pm on Monday (June 4).

Police and paramedics arrived at the scene, near Vista Business Centre, but did not find a victim.

Shortly after, police were told that a man, aged in his 30s, had arrived at a west London hospital suffering from stab injuries.

He was transferred to a central London hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made and an investigation into the stabbing continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Area CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

(Image: Beata Kamila Duch)

The stabbing in Chinchilla Drive came around three hours before a double stabbing in Feltham .

Less than four miles away, police were called to Swinfield Close on the estate at 7.12pm to reports of concerns for the welfare of the occupants.

A one-year-old baby boy and a woman in her 30s were both stabbed at an address in the close.

The estate was reportedly put on lockdown, with residents told to stay inside and lock all doors , on Monday night as a manhunt was launched.

There is no suggestion that the two incidents are linked in any way.