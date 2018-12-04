Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The bin man who died in Northolt was hit by a bin lorry, police have said.

Emergency services were called to Priors Field at 7.30am on Tuesday morning (December 4) following reports of a "serious incident" involving the lorry.

On arrival, paramedics and police officers found the Amey employee, who was part of the crew collecting rubbish in the area, injured. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Before now the tragedy has only been described as a "serious incident", but the Metropolitan Police have confirmed the man, who was in his 50s, was struck by the lorry.

"The driver of the lorry stopped at the scene and is assisting police with their enquiries," a spokesman for the force added.

The man's next of kin have been informed, although formal identification is yet to take place. A post-mortem examination is to be carried out in due course.

No arrests have been made at this stage.

Amey, the company contracted by Ealing Council to carry out environmental and waste services, says it is working with the Metropolitan Police to establish how the man came to die.

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm that one of our employees has died this morning," said James Haluch, managing director of Amey Highways.

"We are unable to provide further details about this incident at present.

“However, our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with their family, friends and colleagues affected. We are working with the police to establish how this tragic event has taken place.

“We have ceased collections for the rest of today to support our employees following this news.”

The bin lorry involved in the crash was removed from the area by 11.30am on Tuesday and police cordons had also been taken down.

A blue container, which appears to have been full of rubbish, was left open with bags of waste discarded on the floor.

Collection crews sent home

Following the incident, other collection crews working in Ealing were told the news and sent home.

A spokeswoman for Ealing Council said: “There has been a serious incident which has resulted in the death of a member of staff. The council extends is deepest sympathy to his family, friends and colleagues.

“Collection crews are being informed and sent home. Services that are impacted will be resumed Saturday and we ask for patience from residents affected during this difficult time.”

Rigni, who chose not to give her last name, lives on Priors Field and was woken by a policewoman earlier this morning following the incident.

She said: “We were all asleep at the time when a policewoman rang my doorbell and I saw blue lights flashing. The policewoman asked if I saw anything as there was an accident here but I was asleep the whole time.

“There was an ambulance, police and a fire engine here too."

