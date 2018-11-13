Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man and a woman have been taken to hospital after a shooting in Harlesden on Monday night (November 12).

Armed police were called at 7.52pm to reports of a shooting in Church Road and found the pair with gunshot injuries.

The man’s injuries are not life-threatening, police say, but there is no update on the woman’s condition.

No arrests have been made and a crime scene is in place while officers find out what exactly happened.

If you have any information that could help the investigation, call police on 101.

This is the second shooting in as many days in west London, with gunshots fired on a parade of shops in Hayes on Sunday afternoon (November 11).

There were no injuries in that shooting.

Across London there has also been a worrying wave of stabbings over the past fortnight.

The crimewave has led to renewed questions being asked about whether the police have sufficient resources.