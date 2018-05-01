The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 25-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after a fatal collision in Hounslow was released under investigation on Monday (May 30).

A female pedestrian in her 40s was struck by a vehicle in A4 Great West Road at around 3pm on Sunday (April 29), at the Henly's roundabout junction with the A30.

The woman died of her injuries at the scene despite emergency service efforts to save her. Her next of kin have been informed, police said.

An air ambulance landed in Bath Road, which was closed after the crash, while a number of paramedics from London Ambulance Service also attended the incident.

(Image: Met Police)

A 25-year-old driver involved in the crash stopped at the scene and was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and taken into custody.

The driver has now been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A4 Great West Road was closed in both directions while police carried out accident investigation work. Motorists were advised to avoid the area until the roads reopened at around 9pm.