A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs after a female pedestrian was killed in a serious collision on Sunday (April 29).

At around 3pm on Sunday, a woman in her early 40s was struck by a vehicle on the A4, at the Henly's roundabout junction with the A30.

Police out on a routine patrol in Hounslow came across the scene and found the pedestrian suffering from serious injuries after the crash, which had happened a short time earlier.

An air ambulance landed in Bath Road, which was temporarily closed after the crash, while a number of paramedics from London Ambulance Service also attended the incident.

The woman died of her injuries at the scene despite emergency service efforts to save her. Her next of kin have been informed, police said.

The 25-year-old driver involved in the crash stopped at the scene and was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

The suspect has been taken into custody at a west London police station.

A4 Great West Road was closed in both directions while police carried out accident investigation work. Motorists were advised to avoid the area until the roads reopened at around 9pm.