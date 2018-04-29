The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman has died in Hounslow after a serious collision with a car in A4 Great West Road on Sunday afternoon (April 29).

Police were called at around 3.15pm to reports of a crash near Henlys roundabout, between A30 Great South-West Road and Vicarage Farm Road.

Officers arrived with paramedics and found a woman suffering critical injuries . Despite emergency service efforts to save her, she died from her injuries at the scene.

A spokesman for London Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 3.05pm to reports of a road traffic collision in Bath Road, Hounslow.

“We sent multiple resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, an advanced paramedic, a paramedic in a fast response car, an incident response officer and London’s Air Ambulance.

“Sadly, despite extensive efforts, the person - a woman – was pronounced dead at the scene.”

(Image: Met Police)

A police spokesman said the driver of a car involved in the crash stopped at the scene.

A4 Great Western Road was closed after the fatal collision, with traffic in Bath Road also affected while an air ambulance remained at the scene.

Bus routes 81, 203, 222, 482 and H98 were being diverted during the road closures.

A4 Great West Road remained closed in both directions at 6pm due to accident investigation work between A30 Great South-West Road and Vicarage Farm Road.