A drug dealer was stabbed multiple times in the street in Southall after he was caught selling heroin and crack cocaine "in the wrong place at the wrong time", Old Bailey has heard.

Two young men have gone on trial over the fatal stabbing of Balbir Johal.

Mr Johal was stabbed multiple times with a large kitchen knife in Marlborough Road, in Southall.

The 48-year-old was taken to a west London hospital shortly afer 5.20pm on March 19, but a short time afterwards he was pronounced dead.

He became embroiled in a confrontation after he we was spotted selling heroin and crack cocaine from a Ford Focus, a jury at the Old Bailey heard on Tuesday (September 4).

His alleged attackers Hassan Mohamed, 23, and Yaasiin Yussuf, 21, saw him as they drove by in a white Mercedes, jurors heard.

Prosecutor Duncan Penny QC said Mr Johal was killed for dealing drugs "in the wrong place at the wrong time".

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

He said: "His murderers were two men who, on the afternoon of his death, seemed to have taken issue with his activities.

"The prosecution case against both of these defendants is that on the afternoon of March 19, 2018, they were responsible for the murder of a man called Balbir Johal, commonly known as Shaka.

"Both of them participated in the attack in Marlborough Road.

"The first defendant, Mr Mohamed, wielded a large kitchen knife and he stabbed Mr Johal on a number of occasions and caused at least two very serious injuries.

"One of those, a wound to his leg, caused his death later that evening in hospital.

"There can be little argument that the key events that led to Balbir's death were recorded on CCTV footage of a private home."

Jurors were shown graphic footage of the confrontation between Mr Johal and his attackers.

Mohamed, from Southall, and Yussuf, of Woolwich in south London, both deny murder.

The trial continues.