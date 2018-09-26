The video will start in 8 Cancel

A jury has found a drug dealer was murdered by a young man in Southall for dealing "in the wrong place at the wrong time".

Balbir Johal, 48 and from Slough, was stabbed multiple times with a kitchen knife in Marlborough Road, including a fatal knife wound to his thigh on March 19.

Hassan Mohamed, 23, of Clarence Street in Southall, was found guilty of murder by a jury at the Old Bailey on Tuesday (September 25).

Mohamed and his friend Yaasin Yussuf, 21, of Woolwich, were driving past Marlborough Road in a white Mercedes, when they spotted Balbir dealing drugs, including heroin and crack cocaine, from a Ford Focus, the court heard.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

The men became involved in a confrontation, which was captured on the CCTV of one of the homes in the street. During the argument, Mohamed pulled out a kitchen knife and stabbed Johal, also known as "Shaka", at least twice.

The graphic footage of the confrontation was shown to jurors.

"There can be little argument that the key events that led to Balbir's death were recorded on CCTV footage of a private home," said Duncan Penny QC, prosecuting the case.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

"The first defendant, Mohamed, wielded a large kitchen knife and he stabbed Mr Johal on a number of occasions and caused at least two very serious injuries.

"One of those, a wound to his leg, caused his death later that evening in hospital."

Mr Johal was rushed to a west London hospital shortly after 5.20pm, but later died from his injuries. A post-mortem found that he died from a haemorrhage caused by a stab wound to the femoral vein in his right thigh.

Mr Penny QC said Mr Johal was killed for dealing drugs "in the wrong place at the wrong time" after Mohamed and Yussuf "seemed to have taken issue with his [drug dealing] activities".

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Both Mohamed and Yussuf were charged with Balbir's murder on March 22 and their trial lasted just over three weeks.

The jury found Yussuf guilty of manslaughter for his role in Balbir's death, although he had been charged with murder.

Both men will be sentenced at the Old Bailey on Monday (October 1).