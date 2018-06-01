Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former councillor for Stonebridge has fears a return to "the violence of before" after a young man was shot on the estate .

Zaffar Van Kalwala, who served the ward for 11 years at Brent Council has told getwestlondon that he feared Brent could return to an era of turf wars and postcode rivalries.

On Thursday night at around 8.30pm (May 31) a 24-year-old man was shot at in Lawrence Avenue, near Harlesden station. He remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Less than two hours later, at 10.20pm, a man in his 20s was stabbed in Rainborough Close, near the St Raphael's Estate in Neasden and Tokyngton Recreation Ground.

Metropolitan Police has not yet confirmed whether the two incidents are being treated as linked, but Zaffar told getwestlondon that the two estates have a history of turf wars.

"Everyone is shocked and sad to see what has happened last night. It seems like we are slipping back to the violence of before," he said.

"There is a history of turf wars between Stonebridge and the St Raphael’s Estate in Neasden, where a stabbing occurred last night.

There has been some rivalry between young people in the areas to do with criminality and postcode wars."

He went on to say that the rivalries have evolved, with young people now responding to statements made on social media on the streets.

"I wrote five years ago that social media was going to have a huge impact on this kind of crime," he added.

"Youtube, Snapchat and Instagram are all being used. If there is what they call a ‘violation’ that will blow up and people feel like they have to respond.

"With Summer coming that’s a huge concern. These things spike up and escalate. Police and partners need to be involved locally."

In a third violent incident on Friday morning (June 1), a woman was found with multiple stab wounds at a home in Brent . Despite efforts by paramedics to save her life, she passed away at 2.44 am.

A 43-year-old man whoa was "known to the victim" was arrested on suspicion of murder. Detectives have said that they are not seeking any other suspects in connection with the incident.

No arrests have been made in relation to the stabbing or shooting.