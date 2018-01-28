The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man believed to be travelling in the Audi A5 involved in a crash that left three teenagers dead - but who allegedly fled the scene - is being sought by police.

Police arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving after the black Audi, believed to be travelling at speed, mounted the pavement in Shepiston Lane, Hayes, leaving three boys dead on Friday night (January 26).

The three victims have been named locally as Harry Rice, George Wilkinson and Josh Kennedy.

It is understood they had been on their way to a birthday party at a nearby football club with friends when they were killed.

The 28-year-old suspect was being questioned at a north London police station on Saturday (January 27) night.

Now the Met has said they believe at least one other male travelling in the Audi fled the scene.

The second male has yet to be apprehended and investigators have not ruled out more passengers being in the car.

The Met said in a statement: "Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the collision and the number of occupants in the vehicle involved."

Emergency services were called at 8.41pm on Friday (January 26), but despite the efforts of paramedics, all three victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two were aged 16 and one was 17.

Dozens of mourners arrived in Shepiston Lane to pay their respects and lay flowers in memory of the teenagers on Saturday (January 27).

One tribute left at the scene read: "George Boy, I love you so much, love Kev, Vinnie."

Another said: "I thought I would never have to write this and I don't know what to write but I will always love and miss you millions."

Elsewhere, a card read "To my bro, always together forever," while a fourth said: "To my darling baby boi my heart is broken, love mum, Vinnie."

Tony Kitchin, 44, who works as a security guard at a haulage firm nearby, said: "This road is busy 24/7.

"I'm really surprised we haven't had more horrific accidents like this."

He added: "No parent should have to deal with that. My heartfelt sympathies go out to the family and friends of the people who lost their lives last night."

'I need these witnesses to contact police immediately'

Detective Superintendent Jane Shaw, of the Met's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "These are horrific circumstances that have resulted in three young people on a night out losing their lives."

She added: "We know that there was a large party nearby and many people would have been travelling through the area and saw what happened or witnessed the aftermath.

"I need these witnesses to contact police immediately.

"We are also particularly keen to trace other motorists travelling through the area at the time."

