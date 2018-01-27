Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dozens of heartfelt floral tributes have been paid to three teenage boys who died after a car ploughed into a bus stop in Hayes.

Mourners gathered at the scene in Shepiston Lane to pay their respects and lay flowers in memory of the teenagers who tragically died.

Police were called to the scene, near an Esso garage, at 8.41pm on Friday night (January 26) following reports of a road traffic collision.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, all three boys were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims have yet to be formally identified, but are believed to be approximately 16 years old.

'My heart is broken'

One of the handwritten messages left at the scene in tribute read: "My darling baby boi my heart is broken. Love always Mum and Vinnie."

Another said: "I thought I would never have to write this and I don't know what to write but I will always love and miss you millions Aron xxx"

A 28-year-old man who was inside the vehicle - a black Audi - has been arrested and was taken to a west London hospital for treatment.

Staff at the nearby Esso garage said a group of teenagers had been fighting at the entrance to the forecourt a few moments before the smash.

One cashier said the police had come to inspect CCTV footage of the brawl, but said he did not know if it was related to the crash.

"The police haven't told us anything," he said.

He said teenagers didn't usually hang around in the area, which is just next to the M4, junction 4.

The member of staff said the garage's CCTV did not stretch to the site of the collision.

It is believed the Audi mounted the pavement just outside the entrance and travelled a few metres down the road before colliding with a lamp post.

Police have said that the incident is not being treated as terror related, and have urged anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward.

Other teenagers standing with the group at the bus stop were unharmed in the crash.

All of the next of kin of the deceased have been informed, the Met Police said.

Investigators have said they are still trying to establish the sequence of events that led up to the collision, and whether there were any other occupants in the vehicle.

The road was closed while the incident was investigated, but the closure has since been lifted.

Officers from the Met's Road and Transport Policing command have urged anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward.

Detective Jane Shaw, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "These are horrific circumstances that have resulted in three young people losing their lives; I need anyone who saw what happened to contact police immediately.

"Did you see this Audi before the collision, or in the moments leading it up to it? I would urge you to speak to us to assist us with our investigation."

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit directly on 0208 991 9555 quoting ref 7843 of 26 January, or call 101 or tweet @MetCC.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or visit crimestoppers-uk.org

