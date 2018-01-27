Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three teenagers died in a road traffic collision in Hayes on Friday evening (January 26).

The teenagers, all believed to be 16 years old, were pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts from Met Police officers and London Ambulance Service.

The Met Police was called to Shepiston Lane at 8.41pm, on the M4 junction 4, near the Esso petrol station, following reports of a serious road traffic collision.

A group of teenagers were standing near a bus stop when a black Audi is believed to have collided with three of them.

Detective Jane Shaw from the Serious collision investigation unit said: “These are horrific circumstances that have resulted in three young people losing their lives; I need anyone who saw what happened to contact police immediately.

"Did you see this Audi before the collision, or in the moments leading up to it? I would urge you to speak to us to assist us with our investigation."

(Image: Google Maps)

The Met says enquiries are ongoing to establish exactly what happened and whether there were any other occupants in the vehicle.

A 28-year-old male who was inside the car was arrested and taken to a west London hospital for treatment. He will be taken into custody once he is discharged, police have confirmed.

All of the next of kin have been informed but the victims have not yet been formally identified.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit directly on 0208 991 9555 quoting ref 7843 of 26 January, or call 101 or tweet @MetCC.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or visit crimestoppers-uk.org

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .