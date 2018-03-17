The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This week two men from west London were jailed for separate fire arms offences.

Osiris James, from Ladbroke Grove, was given a 15 year sentence on Wednesday (March 14) for supplying a loaded firearm to a criminal, while Rashuan Wright, from Hayes, was jailed for six years for converting a legally purchased handgun into one that could fire fatal shots.

Throughout this year, the Metropolitan Police has been reporting on criminals who have been convicted and sentenced for gun crime in and around the capital.

It has also put out public appeals, asking for information on fatal and non-fatal shootings in our roads.

Much of the gun crime is investigated by Met's Trident and Area Crime Command.

Speaking after the sentencing of James, DC Iain Law, who is part of the Met unit, said: “Gun crime has a devastating impact on communities, fuelling violent crime, leading to fear and bloodshed.”

Since January, there have been at least nine public appeals from police seeking information following crimes involving firearms.

Scotland Yard has also told us at least 17 people convicted for firearms offence this year.

Here getwestlondon looks at some of the people sent to prison in 2018, and the shocking crimes committed on our roads.

Police public appeals

Tuesday (March 13): A 14-year-old boy suffered life-changing injuries when he was shot close to the Underground station on Seven Sisters Road.

March 8: A murder investigation was launched in Haringey after a 19-year-old man was fatally shot in Wood Green.

February 13: This was actually an appeal on February 13 for an incident which happened on December 30 in Canning Town after police received reports that shots had been fired. One person has been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, but police were still searching for a second suspect.

February 12: Another fatal shooting, this time in Edgeworth Road, Barnet. Police later named the victim as Bulent Kabala, and said he was the subject of a 'targeted hit'. A murder investigation was launched.

January 27: A 19-year-old man was found with a gun shot wound after police were called to Wood Green Shopping Centre car park off Pelham Road, in Haringey. He has since been discharged.

January 21: Police arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was shot in the head in Newham on January 21.

January 16: Police were called at around 10.15pm to reports of shots fired in Biggerstaff Road, Stratford. A 21-year-old male was found a short distance away with gunshot wounds. His condition is not believed to be life threatening.

January 10: Police appealed for information information following a series of gun-point robberies in north London. Officers have linked five robberies carried out at four different commercial premises during a 12-month period from May 2016.

West London Convictions and sentencings

March 14: Rashuan Wright was jailed after hiding a specially converted handgun in a hedge near his home in Hayes. The fire arm had been legally purchased but converted to fire "fatal shots".

March 13: Osiris James, from Ladbroke Grove, was handed a 15-year sentence for supplying a a gun with four rounds of ammunition.

(Image: Met Police)

March 5: Police told us that five men are awaiting sentencing after after officers in Brent found two loaded firearms in a car they pursued and stopped during last year’s Notting Hill Carnival weekend.

February 22: Mohamed Hamza Riaz was jailed for five years after police found a shotgun and live ammunition at a residential address in Brent.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

February 9: Imran Mustafa, a 22-year-old from Whitchurch Road, Kensington, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition at Isleworth Crown Court and jailed for five years on the same day.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

January 17: A court sentenced four men to a combined total of more than 43 years in jail for firearms and drugs offences after police witnessed a gun exchange.

It followed the raiding of properties in Perivale and Kew and the seizure of a firearm and drugs.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.