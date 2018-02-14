The video will start in 8 Cancel

A North Kensington man has been jailed for possessing a firearm and ammunitions after police found them in bags tossed out of a window.

Imran Mustafa, 22, of Whitchurch Road, admitted the charges at Isleworth Crown Court on Friday (February 9) and was sentenced to five years in jail.

While attending an unrelated call in Basset Road, Ladbroke Grove , on June 14 2015, police heard movement inside a flat in Roebuck House and saw something being thrown out of the window.

They found two rucksacks containing a semi-automatic handgun, a magazine containing rounds of ammunition and a sock containing a further 14 rounds of ammunition.

Police were not aware which bag the property had come from, but a Trident North West Reactive team investigation led to Imran Mustafa, who matched a description of a man who had been seen leaving Roebuck House that day.

Forensic evidence linked Mustafa to the guns and ammunition, and he was arrested on May 22, 2017.

Mustafa had told police that he had visited the block of flats in Ladbroke Grove but denied the allegations.

However, when appearing at Isleworth Crown Court, Mustafa pleaded guilty to one count of possessing a firearm, for which he was jailed for five years, and two counts of of possessing ammunition, for which he received a concurrent two-year sentence.

During a trial a 23-year-old man was found not guilty of the crime.

Detective Constable Fay Brown, the investigating officer from the Trident North West Reactive team, said: “This has been a long and painstaking enquiry but Mustafa is now facing the consequences of his actions and will spend a long time in prison for his offences.”

Detective Sergeant Mark Attridge added: “The sentence today should send a message to those who seek to possess illegal firearms.

"Trident officers continue to work tirelessly to track down suspects involved in gun crime and place them before the courts."

