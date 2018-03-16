Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been jailed for 15 years for supplying a loaded firearm.

Osiris James, from Holmefield House, in Hazelwood Crescent, Ladbroke Grove, was sentenced at Kingston Crown Court on Wednesday (March 14).

He was found guilty of possession of a firearm with intent to enable another to endanger life and possession of ammunition with intent to enable another to endanger life.

His case is linked to that of Daniel Carrington, also from Ladbroke Grove , who was jailed five months earlier for firearms offences.

On May 12, 2017, officers from the Met’s Trident and Area Crime Command observed 27-year-old Carrington, from Wornington Road, taking a taxi to James' address in Hazelwood Crescent.

He was seen entering the block and leaving within 72 seconds, before getting back in the taxi.

Armed officers stopped the taxi and a loaded revolver containing four rounds of ammunition was removed from Carrington’s jacket pocket.

(Image: Met Police)

He was arrested for being in possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

In October last year Carrington pleaded guilty to possession of the firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of ammunition without a certificate on the first day of his trial at Kingston Crown Court.

He was jailed for 10 years, eight months.

(Image: Met Police)

Call data from Carrington’s phone was examined by detectives and showed him making numerous calls to James prior to his arrest.

A handset and sim card were then seized from James during a later arrest, and a forensic examination of the firearm and ammunition identified the DNA of an ex-partner on one of the rounds of ammunition inside the firearm.

Following a detailed investigation James, 28, was arrested on September 7 in Portobello Road on suspicion of supplying the firearm to Carrington and subsequently charged.

(Image: Met Police)

DC Iain Law, from the Trident and Area Crime Command, said “Gun crime has a devastating impact on communities, fuelling violent crime, leading to fear and bloodshed.

“There is no doubt that the capital is a safer place as a result of James and Carrington being behind bars.

“The long prison sentences handed down to both men should serve as a stark warning to anybody involved in the provision and use of firearms and ammunition.”

