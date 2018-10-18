Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fraudster who claimed his partner died in the Grenfell Tower fire so he could be homed at the cost of more than £30,000 has been jailed.

Koffi Kouakou said that he had been living in a flat in the tower along with his girlfriend, the occupant, who died in the tragic fire on June 17 last year.

As a result of his claim, the 53-year-old was accommodated in a hotel for around two months before moving into a council funded flat.

The cost of the hotel accommodation and costs for the flat were in excess of £30,000.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police soon established that Kouakou, of Westfield Close, Coleridge Gardens, had not lived in Grenfell Tower. They also confirmed that he had not been in a relationship with the woman.

He was arrested on June 7 and later charged with fraud offences.

Kouakou pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation at Isleworth Crown Court on Wednesday (October 17) and was jailed for four years the following day at the same court.

Other Grenfell fraudsters

Homeless Derrick Peters, 58, lied about living in Grenfell Tower to get a shorter sentence for burglary.

He was put behind bars after falsely telling a judge he had lost all his belongings in the fire.

His lies meant he was put up in four-star hotel accommodation worth £38,784, funded by Kensington and Chelsea Council .

Now Peters, who pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud and perverting the course of justice will spend the next six years in jail.

This includes a three-year-and-four-month sentence for two counts of fraud by false representation, 20 months for one count of perverting the course of justice and 12 months after being resentenced for a previous count of burglary – all to be served consecutively.

Tommy Brooks, 52, and Elaine Douglas, 51, were described as "parasitic" after they claimed to be victims of the devastating fire to freeload a combined £125,000 in financial support.

The duo claimed they had lived on the 19th floor of the building but they had been staying with friends on the night of the tragedy.

Douglas had claimed £67,125.35 and Brooks had received £58,396.89 in financial support after the fire as well as free hotel accommodation by the time their fraud was discovered by the authorities.

They were sentenced at the same court on July 13, with Douglas receiving three years' imprisonment and Brooks receiving three years and three months.

