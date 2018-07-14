Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two "parasitic" fraudsters who claimed to be victims of the Grenfell Tower Fire in order to freeload a combined £125,000 in financial support have been jailed.

After the tragic "human catastrophe" in which 71 people died last year, Tommy Brooks, 52, and Elaine Douglas, 51, came forward saying that they had lived on the 19th floor of the building.

The pair said that on the night of the fire they had been staying with friends but that their home and all their belongings had been destroyed in the tower block blaze.

Elaine Douglas had claimed £67,125.35 and Brooks had received £58,396.89 in financial support after the fire as well as free hotel accommodation by the time their fraud was discovered by the authorities.

Metropolitan Police arrested the pair on May 1 and charged them the following day. They both pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud by false representation and one count of seeking leave to remain in UK via deception at Isleworth Crown Court on May 30.

They were sentenced at the same court on Friday (July 13), with Douglas receiving three years imprisonment and Brooks receiving three years and three months.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

At sentencing the judge remarked "This was a parasitic fraud in the wake of a human catastrophe."

Detective Superintendent Matt Bonner, the senior investigating officer for Operation Northleigh, said: "I have previously described the actions of those who exploited the tragedy for their own personal gain as truly appalling.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

"Not only have their actions exploited the aid and support intended for those most affected, but they also risk misrepresenting the Grenfell community as they continue to try and come to terms with their grief.

"My thoughts remain with the Grenfell community at this difficult time, the genuine victims who should continue to be at the heart and centre of all we do."