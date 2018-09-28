Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A disgraced Kensington and Chelsea Council worker stole more than £60,000 meant for Grenfell Tower victims to fund her own lavish lifestyle.

Jenny McDonagh, of Willrose Crescent, Abbey Wood, was sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court today (Friday, September 28) to five-and-a-half years in prison after pleading guilty to fraud and theft.

The 39-year-old spent the money on trips abroad, beauty treatments and expensive meals after the council hired her as a finance worker to hand cash to survivors in October last year.

Colleagues said McDonagh “always had very vocal views of [other] Grenfell fraudsters, often talking openly about how disgusted she was with these people and that what they were doing was awful”.

Another said: “Jenny would be very outspoken about the money [Kensington and Chelsea Council] was paying out to people.

“She would complain about the amounts of monies being paid. To be then taking money from them is appalling.”

In total, she helped herself to £62,062 from cash meant for survivors. She even carried on spending this money after her arrest on August 1.

How she stole the money

McDonagh had activated two prepaid credit cards in the name of real survivors without their permission and found another three pre-loaded cards.

Over a 10-month period, she topped up the cards with money 17 times.

What did McDonagh spend the Grenfell money on? In the Grenfell fraud McDonagh used the credit cards, or cash withdrawn from the accounts, to buy items including: £534 on various visits to a hair and beauty salon in Sidcup £199.69 on a booking for two at the Delauney restaurant in central London £185 on an expensive pair of Ralph Lauren glasses from Vision Express £113.63 at the Hippodrome casino in Leicester Square £109.91 at a Burger and Lobster restaurant £100 at The Bottle House Inn in Kent £99 on a green dress from Hobbs £74.99 on food from Selfridges £55 on shoes from ECCO £48 at an Anne Summers shop £26.20 on a taxi £19.20 on the Thames Clipper £8.90 at Cineworld

She withdrew £39,945 from cash machines, often near her home in Abbey Wood in east London, so she could deposit the cash into her personal account.

Officers examined transactions and found McDonagh had spent thousands of pounds on gambling websites.

How she was caught

The offences came to light when a survivor came forward to claim a pre-paid card – and thousands of pounds had already been spent on it.



Police enquiries revealed that McDonagh was already being investigated by the NHS Counter Fraud Unit for fraud offences.

She had been employed via an agency to work in accounts and finance at Medway NHS Foundation Trust in Kent.



McDonagh also admitted fraud worth a total of £35,050.20 while working at Medway NHS Foundation Trust in 2016 after submitting four false invoices with her bank details on them.

Between May 1 and May 21, 2016 she amassed that total by using trust funds to pay a supplier that did not exist – the money instead went into her own bank account.

Her frauds totalled £97,115.

What exactly was McDonagh guilty of? She was charged on Thursday, 30 August with two counts of fraud by abuse of position, one count of theft by employee and one count of money laundering relating to the tragedy. She subsequently pleaded guilty



On Thursday, September 27, at court she was further charged with one count of fraud by abuse of position relating to her time working for the NHS and also pleaded guilty.

Detective Superintendent Matt Bonner said“McDonagh is a serial fraudster with no compunction for who she targets.

“She knew she was taking precious funds intended for those who survived the Grenfell Tower tragedy, people who have already been through the most traumatic experience imaginable without then being caught up in McDonagh’s deception.

“Likewise she took public money from the NHS, preventing it from being used for far more worthy reasons. Her actions are truly appalling.“My thoughts remain with the Grenfell community at this difficult time, the genuine victims who should continue to be at the heart and centre of all we do."

Catherine Gould, from the CPS, said: “Jenny McDonagh was outspoken to colleagues about Grenfell fraudsters whilst secretly and dishonestly siphoning money away from true victims.

“She abused the trust placed in her to take personal advantage of a national tragedy and the prison sentence reflects the seriousness of her deliberate deception.

“The CPS has requested that the court consider a Proceeds of Crime Order against McDonagh. This would allow us to recover any potential assets.

“If the order is granted then a judge will later decide the amount she must pay back and if she fails to do so additional time in prison can be added on to her sentence.”

Other Grenfell fraudsters

Homeless Derrick Peters, 58, lied about living in Grenfell Tower to get a shorter sentence for burglary.

He was put behind bars after falsely telling a judge he had lost all his belongings in the fire.

His lies meant he was put up in four-star hotel accommodation worth £38,784, funded by Kensington and Chelsea Council .

Now Peters, who pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud and perverting the course of justice will spend the next six years in jail.

This includes a three-year-and-four-month sentence for two counts of fraud by false representation, 20 months for one count of perverting the course of justice and 12 months after being resentenced for a previous count of burglary – all to be served consecutively.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Tommy Brooks, 52, and Elaine Douglas, 51, were described as "parasitic" after they claimed to be victims of the devastating fire to freeload a combined £125,000 in financial support.

The duo claimed they had lived on the 19th floor of the building but they had been staying with friends on the night of the tragedy.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Douglas had claimed £67,125.35 and Brooks had received £58,396.89 in financial support after the fire as well as free hotel accommodation by the time their fraud was discovered by the authorities.

They were sentenced at the same court on July 13, with Douglas receiving three years' imprisonment and Brooks receiving three years and three months.

To read about other fraudsters caught exploiting the Grenfell Tower fire, click here .