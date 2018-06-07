The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Romanian man will go on trial in the autumn accused of stabbing his pregnant girlfriend to death with a pair of scissors.

Ioan Campeanu, 43, appeared at the Old Bailey via video link from Wormwood Scrubs on Wednesday (June 6) charged with murder.

It is claimed he attacked 28-year-old Andra Hilitanu in the bathroom of their home in Neasden on June 1.

She suffered multiple wounds, including a fatal neck injury.

Campeanu confirmed his identity with the help of a Romanian interpreter during a brief hearing.

Judge Michael Topolski QC set a plea hearing for August 22 and a two-week trial from November 26.

The defendant was remanded into custody.

(Image: Hilatanu family)

Metropolitan Police had been called to a home in Neasden Lane shortly after 2.32am on Friday (June 1) to reports of an unresponsive woman.

Emergency services found the 28-year-old woman suffering from stab wounds. Paramedics battled to save the woman's life, but she was pronounced dead at 2.44am.

A 43-year-old man who was "known to the victim" was arrested on suspicion of murder.

The woman's death came on a night of unusual overnight violence in Brent, in which a 24-year-old man was shot in Stonebridge , and a man in his 20s was stabbed near Tokyngton Recreation Ground.