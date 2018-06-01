The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A young man is fighting for his life in hospital the morning after he was gunned down in Stonebridge, Brent.

Metropolitan Police confirmed the victim's age was 24 and that he was still "in a critical condition in hospital" on Friday morning (June 1).

Police and emergency services were called to a shooting in Lawrence Avenue, near Harlesden Station at around 8.30pm.

A young man was found with gunshot wounds at the scene and rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Crowds gathered in the streets of Stonebridge following the incident and there were reports on social media of "17 shots being fired."

There were traffic delays in Shakespeare Road which adjoins Lawrence Avenue on Wednesday morning.

Shocked Brent residents took to social media following the incident.

@ThatGuyAsharow wrote: "Just when you think Stonebridge has calmed down."

While another social media user wrote: "Heard the shots all the way from [the] north side [of] Stonebridge as they were fired. I counted about 17 shots.

"Absolute madness!!! Enough is enough!!!"

(Image: Google)

Stonebridge Police enforced a public order act for stop and search following the shooting to "reassure the community."

It tweeted: "Section 60 Criminal Justice and Public Order Act Stop and Search has been authorised until midday - these provide police with additional powers to robustly police the ward and reassure the community. The Section 60 covers the ward of Stonebridge."

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman confirmed no arrests had been made.

"Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at approximately 8.34pm to reports of a man with gunshot injuries on Lawrence Avenue, in Brent.

"Officers attended. A 24-year-old man was taken to a central London hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he remains in a critical condition on Friday (June 1)."