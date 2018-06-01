The video will start in 8 Cancel

A young man stabbed near Tokyngton Recreation Ground is fighting for his life in hospital.

The attack in Rainborough Close, Brent happened shortly before 10.30pm, less than two hours after another young man was shot in nearby Stonebridge.

Police were called to the stabbing at 10.20pm, and found a man, believed to be in his 20s, with stab wounds at the scene.

He was rushed from Rainborough Close to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He is said to be in a critical but stable condition.

Officers are investigating whether the Tokyngton stabbing is linked to the Stonebridge shooting.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Police were called at approximately 10.19pm to reports of a stabbing on Rainborough Close, NW10.



Officers attended along with colleagues from LAS.



A male, aged in his 20's, was found with stab wounds. He has been conveyed to a London hospital with life-threatening injuries.



He remains in a critical but stable condition."

A police cordon is in place at the scene which is between North Cricular Road and Tokyngton Recreation Ground.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident and police enquiries continue.

Metropolitan Police confirmed a criminal justice and public order act to provide police with additional powers for stop and search has been authorised until midday today (June 1).

The Met says this is to "robustly police the ward and reassure the community".