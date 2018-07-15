The video will start in 8 Cancel

Horses were evacuated from a devastating fire that ripped through a large Feltham field on Saturday (July 14).

The huge fire broke out in Staines Road, near Hounslow Urban Farm, just before 4pm and it quickly spread to the size of five football pitches.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) crews and a helicopter attended the grass fire.

Feltham residents saw huge plumes of dark smoke over the town as the fire raged on throughout the afternoon.

Motorists on the A30 were urged drive carefully due to thick smoke in the area which reached Heathrow Airport but didn't affect flights there.

14 horses were evacuated from a nearby field as a precaution as firefighters worked to tackle the fire which it took nearly 6 hours to control.

An LFB spokesman said: "Fifteen fire engines and 97 firefighters and officers dealt with a grass fire on Staines Road in Feltham.

"Grass land the size of five football pitches was damaged by fire.

"Smoke from the fire travelled near to Heathrow Airport but it did not affect their operations.

"Fourteen horses were removed from a nearby field to a place of safety.

"The number of resources were there to help with water relay.

"The Brigade was called at 3.59 and the fire was under control by 9.43pm.Firefighters from Feltham and surrounding stations were at the scene.