Firefighters have rushed to the scene of a huge blaze near Heathrow Airport where a field is on fire.

The burning ground is just a matter of yards away the grounds of the major airport.

Fire crews were sent to Moreland Avenue, in Colnbrook, at about 2.20pm on Monday (July 9) to reports of a field on fire.

The open ground is thought to be near the BT Fleet area of Heathrow Airport.

There are two fire engines on the scene with fire crews tackling the blaze.

There are no reports of injuries or evacuations at this stage.

A spokeswoman for London Fire Brigade said: “We were called to Moreland Avenue at around 2.19pm.

“We were called to reports of a field on fire.

“We sent two appliances. The incident if ongoing.”

More updates will follow as we bring you coverage of this developing story.