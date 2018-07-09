Firefighters have rushed to the scene of a huge blaze near Heathrow Airport where a field is on fire.
The burning ground is just a matter of yards away the grounds of the major airport.
Fire crews were sent to Moreland Avenue, in Colnbrook, at about 2.20pm on Monday (July 9) to reports of a field on fire.
The open ground is thought to be near the BT Fleet area of Heathrow Airport.
There are two fire engines on the scene with fire crews tackling the blaze.
There are no reports of injuries or evacuations at this stage.
A spokeswoman for London Fire Brigade said: “We were called to Moreland Avenue at around 2.19pm.
“We were called to reports of a field on fire.
“We sent two appliances. The incident if ongoing.”
The fire has been extinguished
It has been confirmed that the field fire near Heathrow Airport has been put out.
A Royal Berkshire Fire & Rescue (RBFRS) spokesman said the fire has now been extinguished after multiple crews battled the flames for more than one hour.
At 2.17pm on Monday, 9 July, we received reports of a fire in a field near Moreland Avenue in Colnbrook, Slough.
Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS) crews from Langley, Slough, Ascot, Windsor and Wokingham Fire Stations were sent to the scene.
RBFRS was also joined by crews from London Fire Brigade, Surrey Fire and Rescue Service and Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service.
Upon arrival crews found the fire involving approximately 30 acres. The fire was extinguished using three main jets and two hose reels. Crews were on the scene for around one hour and 15 minutes.
Fire is "under control"
Heathrow Airport has posted on Twitter that firefighters at the scene now have the fire “under control”.
Fire crew from Staines helping to extinguish the flames
A Surrey Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) spokesman confirmed one engine from Staines fire station was sent to the scene at 2.40pm today.
Fire is still ongoing
A London Fire Brigade spokesman confirmed the fire is still ongoing.
Get west London was told: “The call came in at 2.18pm and we still have two fire engines there as it’s ongoing.
“It’s not on our ground, it’s in Berkshire but the smoke is visible from Heathrow Airport.”
Tractor dealing with the fire
Reports from the scene of the huge blaze near Heathrow suggest that a tractor is now being used to tackle the spreading flames.
Staff at the nearby Colnbrook C of E Primary School have seen the farm vehicle in action as firefighters attempted to stop the fire.
Bev Richards, finance officer at the now-evacuated primary, said: “Police and fire brigade have been up and down.
“There is now a tractor putting soil on the fire to try and stop it, but it has definitely spread quite a lot.”
More firefighters on the scene
Firefighters from the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service and Surrey Fire and Rescue Service have joined crews from London Fire Brigade in tackling the fire
We are currently attending a fire in a field near #Colnbrook, Slough. This is not a fire at #Heathrow airport.— Royal Berkshire Fire (@RBFRSofficial) July 9, 2018
We are joined by crews from @LondonFire and @SurreyFRS.
More information to follow. Photo: @Naveen_S92 pic.twitter.com/68FPX4Yvdm
Location of the fire
The fire is raging on a field the extends parallel to Raynors Close in Colnbrook
It is a large field which stretches from the corner with the Colnbrook Church of England Primary School towards a construction site on the western edge.
On the south it is bounded by the Arthur Jacob Nature Reserve
Fire did not start on airport site
London Fire Brigade has confirmed its attendance, adding the incident is a grass fire which did not take place at the airport.
We have two fire engines in attendance at a grass fire in #Colnbrook near #Slough. This fire is NOT at #Heathrow Airport. The Brigade was called at 1419 © @visinica07 pic.twitter.com/Qnf6XUXJ20— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) July 9, 2018
Primary school evacuated
Children have been evacuated from Colnbrook Church of England Primary School due to the huge fire raging on a nearby field.
There are fears the change in wind direction could bring smoke and flame toward the school.
Bev Richards, finance officer the school, said: “We evacuated the school, because the wind is changing direction and it’s whipping the fire around towards us.
“We don’t have a lot of choice when it comes to the safety of the children.
“The fire brigade have been out and had a look and said it doesn’t pose any immediate danger but with the wind changing direction there could be a danger.
“We started evacuating at around 2.30p.”
Huge cloud of smoke seen rising into the air
When Arnob Bhattacharya took this photo and posted it on Twitter he described what he could see as a “nig thick smoke cloud arising from Heathrow or near by”.
Heathrow confirms fire is not on site
Heathrow Airport is replying to customers on Twitter, confirming the fire is a “safe distance” from the airport.
Field alight
Firefighters were called to reports of a field on fire close to Moreland Avenue in Colnbrook.
There is a large stretch of open ground near a residential there residential area, and close to Heathrow Terminal 5.
No injuries have been reported by London Fire Brigade, with firefighters currently on the scene to tackle the blaze.
A huge plume of smoke has been seen rising above the burning field
Two fire engines were dispatched at 2.20pm to reports of a field on fire