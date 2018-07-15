Firefighters are currently tackling a fire in two fields near Hounslow Urban Farm in Feltham.

According to Hounslow Police, the fire is spreading "due to the recent spell of dry weather".

People have been urged to avoid the area as firefighters are at the scene alongside officers from Metropolitan Police and a police helicopter.

A spokesman for Met Police posted on Facebook: "We are currently assisting the London Fire Brigade with fires located in two fields near Faggs Road, Near Hounslow Urban Farm, Feltham.

"There may also be disruption to travel as smoke may obscure vision, especially if travelling on the A30, so please be careful if driving in the area."

Reports suggest there are 10 fire engines and a police helicopter dealing with the grass fire.

We will bring you more information on this ongoing incident, as we receive it, in our blog below: