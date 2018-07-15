Firefighters are currently tackling a fire in two fields near Hounslow Urban Farm in Feltham.
According to Hounslow Police, the fire is spreading "due to the recent spell of dry weather".
People have been urged to avoid the area as firefighters are at the scene alongside officers from Metropolitan Police and a police helicopter.
A spokesman for Met Police posted on Facebook: "We are currently assisting the London Fire Brigade with fires located in two fields near Faggs Road, Near Hounslow Urban Farm, Feltham.
"There may also be disruption to travel as smoke may obscure vision, especially if travelling on the A30, so please be careful if driving in the area."
Reports suggest there are 10 fire engines and a police helicopter dealing with the grass fire.
We will bring you more information on this ongoing incident, as we receive it, in our blog below:
More than 10 horses were led to safety
14 horses were led to safety from a huge grass fire that ripped through a field nearby on Saturday afternoon (July 14).
Footage of police helicopter
Fire the size of FOUR football pitches
A spokesman for London Fire Brigade said 10 fire engines are at the scene.
They said: “Ten fire engines and over 50 firefighters are dealing with a large grass fire on Staines Road in Feltham.
“Grassland the size of 4 football pitches is alight.”
Smoke seen from Bedfont
Local resident Toni Watts said the fire is “terrible” and can be seen from miles around.
She said: “It’s still going strong and can see it billowing from as far as where I am on Grove village in Bedfont.”
Feltham fire
Welcome to our live updates on this breaking news story.
Firefighters are tackling a large grass fire in Feltham, near Hounslow Urban Farm.
10 fire engines are at the scene of the fire near Faggs Road, which is located in two fields.
A spokesman for Feltham North Police said: “We are currently assisting the London Fire Brigade with fires located in two fields near Faggs Road, Feltham.
“Please avoid the area. There may be disruption to travel as smoke may obscure vision, so please be careful if driving in the area.”
We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates on this as we get them.