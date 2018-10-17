Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Waterstones is coming to Westfield London just in time for Christmas so you will be able to pick up that book a loved one is desperate to read.

The popular bookstore is opening its largest shop since the Tottenham Court Road branch three years ago and this new one is expected to start selling in December.

This will make Waterstones the only specialist bookshop in the shopping centre, following the closure of Foyles, and it comes thanks to a £600 million expansion at Westfield.

James Daunt, managing director at Waterstones, said: “At a grim time for retailers, it is especially welcome to be opening shops.

“Waterstones Westfield, like all our bookshops, will aim to become a real asset within its local community and to bring much pleasure to book buyers.”

Keith Mabbet, from Unibail-Rodamco-Rodamco-Westfield said: "We are sure [Waterstones] will be very popular with our visitors.”

Other stores to open this year

Primark opened a massive new store in June spread over two levels and 70,000 sq ft.

The hi-tech store includes free access to Wifi, two LED shop-front video windows, an interactive video wall at the entrance, and five customer “recharge” seating areas.

(Image: Primark)

A flagship Jon Lewis store became the 50 branch in the country in March, opening its doors to Westfield shoppers .

The 230,000 sq ft store has four floors and employs 600 staff.

It has been tailored for west London shoppers and features a strong focus on own-brand and branded home, fashion and technology products.

It includes 23 bespoke services ranging from bra fitting, technical support, personal styling for men and women, home design service, beauty spa treatments and smart home product advice.